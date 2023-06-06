Clipboard

by Jackson Huff
getclipboard.app
Cut, copy, and paste anything, anytime, anywhere

The Clipboard Project is your new second brain. This is an advanced clipboard manager that's super easy to use. Cut, copy and paste anything, anytime, anywhere with unlimited capacity, clipboards, and history! Script CB to work superbly with your other favorite terminal tools. Integrate it with your existing system clipboards. Save time and effort the easy way.

You can use CB from the desktop to monitor your clipboard status in real time. To use CB from the terminal, do "flatpak run app.getclipboard.Clipboard". If you'd like to use the command "cb" instead, do "alias cb='flatpak run app.getclipboard.Clipboard'" to make a shortcut. Then, add that to your terminal startup file like .bashrc so that it works every time.

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 0.8.1

4 ημέρες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~2 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος1 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις400
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://getclipboard.app
Επικοινωνίαhttps://discord.gg/J6asnc3pEG
Βοήθειαhttps://github.com/Slackadays/Clipboard/wiki
Ανέφερε ένα πρόβλημαhttps://github.com/Slackadays/Clipboard/issues
Περιήγηση του πηγαίου κώδικαhttps://github.com/Slackadays/Clipboard
Συνείσφερε στην εφαρμογήhttps://github.com/Slackadays/Clipboard/blob/main/.github/CONTRIBUTING.md
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.getclipboard.Clipboard

