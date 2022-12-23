Warp

by Fina Wilke
drey.app
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 0.5.4

περίπου 2 μήνες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~8 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος3 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις42.522
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
Επικοινωνίαhttps://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
Ανέφερε ένα πρόβλημαhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
Tags:
gtkgnomemagic-wormholewormhole