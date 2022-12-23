Warp
by Fina Wilke
Fast and secure file transfer
Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.
The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.
Features
- Send files between multiple devices
- Every file transfer is encrypted
- Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
- An internet connection is required
- QR Code support
- Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps
Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 0.5.4
περίπου 2 μήνες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~8 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος3 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις42.522
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 only
