Multiplication Puzzle

by Michael Terry
drey.app
Solve a math mystery

Multiplication Puzzle is a simple game inspired by the multiplication game inside the popular editor emacs.

You are presented with a long multiplication problem where a 3-digit number is multiplied by a 2-digit number, yielding two intermediate 4-digit number and a final 5-digit answer. However, all the digits are replaced by letters.

Your job is to discover which letters are which digits.

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 12.0

περίπου 1 μήνας πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~143 KB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος55 KB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις1.875
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/mterry/gmult
Ανέφερε ένα πρόβλημαhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/mterry/gmult/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run app.drey.MultiplicationPuzzle
