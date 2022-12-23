Key Rack

by Sophie Herold
View and edit your apps’ keys

This app allows you do view and edit keys, like passwords or tokens, stored by apps.

This app is currently limited to a specific format used by some Flatpak apps.

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 0.2.0

9 μήνες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~3 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος1 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις1.680
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/sophie-h/key-rack
Ανέφερε ένα πρόβλημαhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/sophie-h/key-rack/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.KeyRack

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.drey.KeyRack

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run app.drey.KeyRack
Tags:
keypasswords