by Alexander Mikhaylenko
drey.app
Design spring animations

Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.

Features:

  • Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
  • See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
  • Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
  • Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 0.1.3

3 μήνες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~541 KB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος158 KB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις2.932
ΆδειαGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic
Ανέφερε ένα πρόβλημαhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/exalm/elastic/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Elastic

Εγκαταστάσεις με την πάροδο του χρόνου

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Elastic

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run app.drey.Elastic
Tags:
adwaitagnomegtkanimationanimationsspring