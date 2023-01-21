Damask

by Link Dupont
drey.app
Install

Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources

Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:

  • wallhaven.cc
  • Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
  • NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
  • Unsplash

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Damask

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run app.drey.Damask
