Damask
by Link Dupont
Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources
Damask is an automatic wallpaper application. It currently supports setting the wallpaper image from the following sources:
- wallhaven.cc
- Microsoft Bing Wallpaper of the day
- NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day
- Unsplash
