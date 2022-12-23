BlueBubbles

BlueBubbles is an open-source and cross-platform ecosystem of apps aimed to bring iMessage to Android, Windows, Linux, and the Web! With BlueBubbles, you'll be able to send messages, media, and much more to your friends and family.

Αλλαγές στην έκδοση 1.12.2.1

2 μήνες πριν
Εγκατεστημένο μέγεθος~59 MB
Μέγεθος κατεβάσματος22 MB
Διαθέσιμες αρχιτεκτονικέςaarch64, x86_64
Εγκαταστάσεις9.251
ΆδειαApache License 2.0
Ιστοσελίδα έργουhttps://bluebubbles.app/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Χειροκίνητη εγκατάσταση

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles

Εκτέλεσε

flatpak run app.bluebubbles.BlueBubbles