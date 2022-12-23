Soma Radio

von Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper auf GitHub
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com

A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.

Änderungen in Version 1.2.6

vor 3 Monaten
Installierte Größe~162 KB
Download-Größe84 KB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen10.862
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt-Websitehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm
Hilfehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Ein Problem meldenhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

