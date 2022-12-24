Dynamic Wallpaper Creator

von Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper auf GitHub
Simple dynamic wallpaper creator

A program for creating dynamic wallpapers from a sequence of individual static images. As a result of the program, a file in XML format is obtained, which can be specified as wallpaper in the additional settings of the GNOME environment.

Änderungen in Version 1.0.10

vor 3 Monaten
Installierte Größe~100 KB
Download-Größe46 KB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen3.158
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt-Websitehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator
Hilfehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
Ein Problem meldenhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

Ausführen

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator
dynamicwallpaper