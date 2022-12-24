Dynamic Wallpaper Creator
von Alex Kryuchkov
Simple dynamic wallpaper creator
A program for creating dynamic wallpapers from a sequence of individual static images. As a result of the program, a file in XML format is obtained, which can be specified as wallpaper in the additional settings of the GNOME environment.
Änderungen in Version 1.0.10
vor 3 Monaten
Installierte Größe~100 KB
Download-Größe46 KB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen3.158
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Weitere Apps von Alex KryuchkovMehr
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
Manuell installieren
Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation