Relaxator

von Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper auf GitHub
Installieren

Relax to soothing sounds

The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.

The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.

Änderungen in Version 1.0.8

vor 3 Monaten
Installierte Größe~57 MB
Download-Größe57 MB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen3.034
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt-Websitehttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
Hilfehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues
Ein Problem meldenhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Installationen im Laufe der Zeit

Manuell installieren

Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Ausführen

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator