von Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper auf GitHub
Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations

The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.

Änderungen in Version 1.0.9

vor 3 Monaten
Installierte Größe~84 KB
Download-Größe34 KB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen1.805
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekt-Websitehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum
Hilfehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
Ein Problem meldenhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum