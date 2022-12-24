Astronum
von Alex Kryuchkov
Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations
The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.
Änderungen in Version 1.0.9
vor 3 Monaten
Installierte Größe~84 KB
Download-Größe34 KB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen1.805
LizenzGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Weitere Apps von Alex KryuchkovMehr
Installationen im Laufe der Zeit
Manuell installieren
Befolge die Schnellstart-Anleitung vor der Installation