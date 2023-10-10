Flathub Logo

Unreal Tournament 2004 Launcher

von Epic Games
First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament 2004 is a multiplayer first person shooter that combines the kill-or-be-killed experience of gladiatorial combat with cutting-edge technology. Ten game modes provide even the most hardcore gamer with palm-sweating challenges through unbelievably detailed indoor arenas and vast outdoor environments. As the ultimate techno-gladiator of the future, players will take their fates into their hands, battling against up to 32 other players online in action-packed, frag-filled arenas.

This launcher sets up the native Linux port of Unreal Tournament 2004 with additional fixes that make it work on a modern system. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

Änderungen in Version 3369.2

vor fast 18 Jahren
(Built vor etwa 2 Monaten)
  • Kein Änderungsprotokoll vorhanden

  • Proprietär

    Diese App wird nicht öffentlich entwickelt, sodass nur ihre Entwickler die Funktionsweise kennen. Sie kann in einer schwer zu erkennenden Weise unsicher sein und sich unbemerkt verändern.
Installierte Größe~25.02 MiB
Download Größe22.32 MiB
Verfügbare Architekturenx86_64
Installationen1.820
