Unreal Tournament Launcher

von Epic Games
First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament is the original King of the Hill in the frag-or-be-fragged multiplayer gaming world. As the undisputed 1999 Game of the Year, Unreal Tournament grabbed the first person shooter genre by the soiled seat of its pants and knocked it around the room with its never-before-seen graphics, brutal edge-of-your-seat gameplay and a massive and varied feature list that gave gamers more than they ever expected.

This launcher sets up the modern native Linux port of Unreal Tournament from OldUnreal. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

Änderungen in Version 469d-rc4

vor etwa 2 Monaten
(Built vor 23 Tagen)
  • Kein Änderungsprotokoll vorhanden

  • Proprietär

    Diese App wird nicht öffentlich entwickelt, sodass nur ihre Entwickler die Funktionsweise kennen. Sie kann in einer schwer zu erkennenden Weise unsicher sein und sich unbemerkt verändern.
Installierte Größe~71 MiB
Download Größe70.81 MiB
Verfügbare Architekturenaarch64, x86_64
Installationen1.292
