Warble

by Andrew Vojak
The word-guessing game

Figure out the word before your guesses run out!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • Almost 5k possible answers
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

Changes in version 2.0.1

9 måneder siden
Installed Size~53 MB
Download Size12 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs4.037
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://github.com/avojak/warble
Helphttps://github.com/avojak/warble/issues
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/avojak/warble/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.avojak.warble

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.warble

Run

flatpak run com.github.avojak.warble
gamepuzzlewordwordle