Paint Spill

by Andrew Vojak
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

The color-filling puzzle game

Fill the board with all the same color!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • "Zen Mode" for relaxing and uninterrupted play
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

Changes in version 1.1.0

cirka 1 år siden
Installed Size~46 MB
Download Size11 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs1.630
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill
Helphttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill/issues
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.avojak.paint-spill

Other apps by Andrew Vojak

Warble

The word-guessing game

Installs over time

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.paint-spill

Run

flatpak run com.github.avojak.paint-spill
Tags:
colorgamepuzzle