Aqueducts

by Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!

All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...

Changes in version 1.2.2

næsten 4 år siden
Installed Size~470 MB
Download Size121 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs36.719
LicenseProprietary
Project Websitehttps://terminaltwo.com/home
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.aqueducts

Other apps by Endless Studios

Frog Squash

An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
endlessnetwork.com

Tank Warriors

Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
endlessnetwork.com

Dragon’s Apprentice

An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
endlessnetwork.com

The Passage

Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
endlessnetwork.com

White House

Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.
endlessnetwork.com

Fablemaker

Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
endlessnetwork.com

Installs over time

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.aqueducts

Run

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.aqueducts
Tags:
casualgameprogrammingpuzzle