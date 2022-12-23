Midnightmare Teddy

by Endless Network
endlessnetwork.com
Shoot and survive

You're in a dream...or maybe a nightmare! All of the toys have come alive and are chasing you. Fight them off and run to survive for as long as you can. Want the ultimate challenge? Try out Math Mode and use your number skills as a weapon to fight back the evil toys!

Changes in version 1.0

over 4 år siden
Installed Size~139 MB
Download Size40 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs13.781
LicenseProprietary
Project Websitehttps://terminaltwo.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

Run

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy