Calculus

od Carlos
Nainstalovat
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky

Compute derivatives and integrals

A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.

  • Compute derivatives
  • Compute integrals
  • Plot the original expression and result within a given range

If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:

  • English
  • Portuguese
  • Italian
  • Spanish (outdated)
  • Slovakian (outdated)

Novinky ve verzi 1.5.2

před více než rokem
Instalovaná velikost~109 MB
Stahovaná velikost34 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno10 696
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Webové stránky projektuhttps://carlos157oliveira.github.io/Calculus
Nahlásit problémhttps://github.com/carlos157oliveira/Calculus/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

Počet instalací v průběhu času

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

Spuštění

flatpak run com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus