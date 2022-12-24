Mandelbulber2
Free and open source 3D fractals generator
Mandelbulber2 creatively generates three-dimensional fractals. Explore trigonometric, hyper-complex, Mandelbox, IFS, and many other 3D fractals. Render with a great palette of customizable materials to create stunning images and videos.
Features:
Novinky ve verzi 2.29
před 3 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~154 MB
Stahovaná velikost115 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno15 138
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Počet instalací v průběhu času
Ruční instalace
Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením