Darken application titlebars based on your preference

Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.

It allows the following settings for each application:

  • None: Let the application decide
  • Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
  • Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
  • Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant

Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.

Novinky ve verzi 1.0.1

přibližně před rokem
Instalovaná velikost~1 MB
Stahovaná velikost367 KB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno3 995
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Webové stránky projektuhttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar
Přispět k překladuhttps://www.transifex.com/bluesabreorg/darkbar
Nahlásit problémhttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

