Arcade Game

A classic Bomberman game with multiplayer support, cloned on original SNES games. Also similar to Dynablaster.

  • Original gameplay and fun with minor adjustments
  • Up to 5 players on the same computer
  • Various levels of computer AI
  • Kick-Punch-Throw items mania
  • Keyboard and joystick support
  • Full screen and windowed display modes
  • Various power-ups
  • Various contaminations after skull item is taken
  • Item amount in walls as well as bomber skills on startup can be set on a per-level basis

Novinky ve verzi 2.1.8.2208

před více než 2 roky
Instalovaná velikost~15 MB
Stahovaná velikost7 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno14 703
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Webové stránky projektuhttps://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/
Nahlásit problémhttps://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

Spuštění

flatpak run com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan
