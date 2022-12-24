WebArchives
A web archives viewer
A web archives viewer offering the ability to browse offline millions of articles from large community projects such as Wikipedia or Wikisource.
Features:
- List recently opened web archives
- List available local web archives
- List of web archives available to download
- Print a page
- Night mode (Darkreader)
- Zoom controls
- Search in page
- History
- Bookmarks
- Search a page
- Keyboard shortcuts
- Multi-windows
- Multi-tabs
- Random page
- Sandboxed pages (Pages are isolated from the web)
- Ask for confirmation when opening an external link
- Handle the opening of zim files from external applications (Nautilus...)
Novinky ve verzi 0.4.2
přibližně před 2 roky
Instalovaná velikost~12 MB
Stahovaná velikost4 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno8 444
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Počet instalací v průběhu času
Ruční instalace
Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením