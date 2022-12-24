VServer

Access your files from any device on the same network

VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!

It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.

It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.

Instalovaná velikost~95 MB
Stahovaná velikost19 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno6 193
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Webové stránky projektuhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer
Nápovědahttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Přispět k překladuhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/tree/master/po#readme
Nahlásit problémhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Spuštění

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver
