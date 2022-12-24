Bookworm
A focused eBook reader
Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.
Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.
This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.
Novinky ve verzi 1.1.2
skoro před 4 roky
Instalovaná velikost~149 MB
Stahovaná velikost40 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno54 606
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Počet instalací v průběhu času
Ruční instalace
Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením