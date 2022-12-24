Regex Tester
od Artem Anufrij
A simple app for testing regular expressions
A regular expression is a special text string that describes a search pattern. Regex Tester shows all matches of search pattern in a string.
Novinky ve verzi 0.1.5
před více než 5 roky
Instalovaná velikost~96 MB
Stahovaná velikost20 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno9 395
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Počet instalací v průběhu času
Ruční instalace
Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením
Spuštění
Štítky: