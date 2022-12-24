Regex Tester

od Artem Anufrij
NainstalovatPodpořit

A simple app for testing regular expressions

A regular expression is a special text string that describes a search pattern. Regex Tester shows all matches of search pattern in a string.

Novinky ve verzi 0.1.5

před více než 5 roky
Instalovaná velikost~96 MB
Stahovaná velikost20 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno9 395
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Webové stránky projektuhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/regextester
Nápovědahttps://github.com/artemanufrij/regextester/issues
Přispět k překladuhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/regextester
Nahlásit problémhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/regextester/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.artemanufrij.regextester

Počet instalací v průběhu času

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub com.github.artemanufrij.regextester

Spuštění

flatpak run com.github.artemanufrij.regextester
Štítky:
expressionsregexregular