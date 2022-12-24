ScanTailor Advanced

Interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages

ScanTailor is an interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages. It performs operations such as:

  • page splitting,
  • deskewing,
  • adding/removing borders,
  • selecting content
  • ... and others.

You give it raw scans, and you get pages ready to be printed or assembled into a PDF or DjVu file. Scanning, optical character recognition, and assembling multi-page documents are out of scope of this project.

The ScanTailor version that merges the features of the "ScanTailor Featured" and "ScanTailor Enhanced" versions, brings new ones and fixes.

Novinky ve verzi v1.0.16

skoro před 5 roky
Instalovaná velikost~9 MB
Stahovaná velikost4 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno8 319
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Webové stránky projektuhttps://github.com/4lex4/scantailor-advanced
Nahlásit problémhttps://github.com/4lex4/scantailor-advanced/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._4lex4.ScanTailor-Advanced

flatpak install flathub com.github._4lex4.ScanTailor-Advanced

Spuštění

flatpak run com.github._4lex4.ScanTailor-Advanced