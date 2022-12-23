Viper
Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.
Currently Viper is capable of:
- Updating/Installing Northstar
- Managing Mods
- Being pretty!
Novinky ve verzi 1.7.3
před 2 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~240 MB
Stahovaná velikost96 MB
Podporované architekturyx86_64
Nainstalováno3 512
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
