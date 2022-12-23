Viper

od 0neGal
@0negal na GitHub
Nainstalovat

Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.

Viper is a launcher and updater for the Titanfall|2 mod Northstar, and not much more than that.

Currently Viper is capable of:

  • Updating/Installing Northstar
  • Managing Mods
  • Being pretty!

Novinky ve verzi 1.7.3

před 2 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~240 MB
Stahovaná velikost96 MB
Podporované architekturyx86_64
Nainstalováno3 512
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Webové stránky projektuhttps://github.com/0neGal/viper/
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github._0negal.Viper

Počet instalací v průběhu času

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub com.github._0negal.Viper

Spuštění

flatpak run com.github._0negal.Viper