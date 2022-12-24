Popout3D

Creates 3D images from photographs taken with an ordinary camera.

Create 3D images with a phone or camera. Take two photos of a subject and the software will create a 3D image from them. Vertical and rotational alignment of the left and right images is essential for a convincing 3D effect, but difficult to achieve with an ordinary camera. This software corrects it. 3D image formats that can be created are anaglyph (red/cyan), side-by-side and crossover. Several photos can be processed at once and the resulting images reviewed.

Novinky ve verzi 1.6.41

přibližně před 2 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~178 MB
Stahovaná velikost34 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno6 720
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Webové stránky projektuhttps://github.com/PopoutApps/popout3d
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d

Spuštění

flatpak run com.github.PopoutApps.popout3d