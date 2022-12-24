Pinta
od Jonathan Pobst
Edit images and paint digitally
Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.
Novinky ve verzi 2.1.1
před 4 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~103 MB
Stahovaná velikost44 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno106 415
LicenceMIT License
