A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games

This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.

Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:

flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Instalovaná velikost~59 MB
Stahovaná velikost17 MB
Podporované architekturyx86_64
Nainstalováno340 460
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Webové stránky projektuhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks
Nápovědahttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks#readme
Nahlásit problémhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Matoking.protontricks

flatpak install flathub com.github.Matoking.protontricks

flatpak run com.github.Matoking.protontricks
protonsteamwinewinetricks