UEFITool

od LongSoft
UEFI firmware image viewer and editor

UEFITool is a cross-platform open source application, that parses UEFI PI-compatible firmware image into a tree structure, verifies image integrity and provides a GUI to manipulate image elements.

Novinky ve verzi A67

před 3 dny
Instalovaná velikost~4 MB
Stahovaná velikost2 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno12 389
LicenceBSD 2-Clause "Simplified" License
Webové stránky projektuhttps://github.com/LongSoft/UEFITool
Nahlásit problémhttps://github.com/LongSoft/UEFITool/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.LongSoft.UEFITool

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub com.github.LongSoft.UEFITool

Spuštění

flatpak run com.github.LongSoft.UEFITool
Štítky:
biosuefi