Postman
od Postman Inc.
Postman is a complete API development environment.
Postman is the complete toolchain for API developers, used by 5 million developers and more than 100,000 companies worldwide to access 130 million APIs every month. Postman makes working with APIs faster and easier by supporting developers at every stage of their workflow, and is available for macOS, Windows, Linux and Chrome users.
This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Postman Inc.
Novinky ve verzi 10.15.0
před 7 dny
Instalovaná velikost~185 MB
Stahovaná velikost182 MB
Podporované architekturyx86_64
Nainstalováno499 400
LicenceProprietární
Počet instalací v průběhu času
Ruční instalace
Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením