Manga Reader
od George Florea Bănuș
Manga Reader for local files
Manga reader for local files.
Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.
Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).
Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.
Can bookmark mangas.
Configurable keyboard shortcuts.
Novinky ve verzi 2.1.0
před 2 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~905 KB
Stahovaná velikost491 KB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno7 137
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
