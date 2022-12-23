Manga Reader

Manga Reader for local files

Manga reader for local files.

Supports zip, rar, tar, 7z, cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 files and also folders.

Images are displayed in a vertical list and their size can be configured (fit width and/or height, user defined max width, original size).

Can set up multiple manga folders whose contents will be displayed in a tree view, from where they can be opened.

Can bookmark mangas.

Configurable keyboard shortcuts.

Ruční instalace

flatpak install flathub com.georgefb.mangareader

Spuštění

flatpak run com.georgefb.mangareader