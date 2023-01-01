Geekbench 6
Cross-platform system benchmark
Geekbench 6 is a cross-platform benchmark that measures your system's performance with the press of a button. How will your mobile device or desktop computer perform when push comes to crunch? How will it compare to the newest devices on the market? Find out today with Geekbench 6.
Needs to be run on the command line.
Novinky ve verzi 6.1.0
před 2 měsíci
- K této verzi nejsou k dispozici žádné podrobnosti
Instalovaná velikost~228 MB
Stahovaná velikost228 MB
Podporované architekturyx86_64
Nainstalováno0
LicenceProprietární