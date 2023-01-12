FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client
od FreeRDP develpers
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux.
FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008
Novinky ve verzi 2.10.0
před 5 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~27 MB
Stahovaná velikost11 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno14 571
LicenceApache License 2.0
Počet instalací v průběhu času
Štítky: