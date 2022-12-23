Teleport

Share files over the local network

Teleport is a fast way to share files over the local network. It's designed to be a replacement for using USB keys or emailing stuff to yourself just to move them on another device on your desk.

Novinky ve verzi 0.0.1

před více než 4 roky
Instalovaná velikost~2 MB
Stahovaná velikost1 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno9 522
LicenceAGPL-3.0+
Webové stránky projektuhttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Nahlásit problémhttps://github.com/frac-tion/teleport/
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.frac_tion.teleport

Ruční instalace

flatpak install flathub com.frac_tion.teleport

Spuštění

flatpak run com.frac_tion.teleport