FlashPrint

od Flashforge
Nainstalovat
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky

Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers

FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.

Novinky ve verzi 5.6.0

před 4 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~39 MB
Stahovaná velikost28 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno10 441
Licencehttp://www.flashforge.com/terms-of-service/
Webové stránky projektuhttp://www.flashforge.com/flashprint/
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.flashforge.FlashPrint

Počet instalací v průběhu času

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub com.flashforge.FlashPrint

Spuštění

flatpak run com.flashforge.FlashPrint
Štítky:
3dcontrolfdmflashforgemodelplaplasticprintslicer