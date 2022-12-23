Parlera

Enjoying FOSS
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.

Novinky ve verzi 1.2.0

před více než rokem
Instalovaná velikost~59 MB
Stahovaná velikost23 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno768
LicenceGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
Webové stránky projektuhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera
Nahlásit problémhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/-/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera

Počet instalací v průběhu času

