Parlera
A party game where your friends describe and you guess; or vice versa
Features:
- Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
- Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
- Translated into several languages
- Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.
Novinky ve verzi 1.2.0
před více než rokem
Instalovaná velikost~59 MB
Stahovaná velikost23 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno768
LicenceGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
