The Passage
od Endless Studios
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.
Novinky ve verzi 2.0
před více než 3 roky
Instalovaná velikost~476 MB
Stahovaná velikost102 MB
Podporované architekturyx86_64
Nainstalováno13 950
LicenceProprietární
Ostatní aplikace od vývojáře Endless Studios
Počet instalací v průběhu času
Ruční instalace
Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením