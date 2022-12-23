The Passage

Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game

You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.

Instalovaná velikost~476 MB
Stahovaná velikost102 MB
Podporované architekturyx86_64
Nainstalováno13 950
LicenceProprietární
Webové stránky projektuhttps://terminaltwo.com
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.passage

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.passage

Spuštění

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.passage