merkato

od Flávio Vasconcellos Corrêa
Track of your investments

Just another stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker. Inspirated in Markets Project ([GitHub - bitstower/markets: A stock, currency and cryptocurrency tracker](https://github.com/bitstower/markets)), with some equals features. The merkato application delivers financial data to your fingertips. Track stocks, currencies and cryptocurrencies.

Features:

  • Create your personal portfolio
  • Track stocks, currencies, cryptocurrencies, commodities and indexes
  • Designed for Gnome
  • Open any symbol in Yahoo Finance for more details
  • Adjust the refresh rate
  • Dark Mode

Novinky ve verzi 0.1.4.3

před 11 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~240 KB
Stahovaná velikost86 KB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno3 595
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Webové stránky projektuhttps://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato
Nahlásit problémhttps://github.com/sheep-farm/merkato/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.ekonomikas.merkato

Počet instalací v průběhu času

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub com.ekonomikas.merkato

Spuštění

flatpak run com.ekonomikas.merkato
Štítky:
cryptocurrencycurrencyeconomyfinancestock