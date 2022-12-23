syncBackup
od Darhon Software
Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
Novinky ve verzi 2.0.1
přibližně před rokem
Instalovaná velikost~4 MB
Stahovaná velikost516 KB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno6 361
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Ostatní aplikace od vývojáře Darhon Software
Počet instalací v průběhu času
Ruční instalace
Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením