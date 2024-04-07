Flathub Logo

StreamController

od Core447
core447.com
Control your Elgato Stream Decks with plugin support

StreamController controls your Elgato Stream Decks on a new level.

App Features:

  • Beautiful GTK4 Interface
  • Plugin support
  • Multi deck support
  • Set background images & videos
  • Set custom icons

Official Plugin Features:

  • Send network requests
  • Press hotkeys (X and Wayland)
  • Control OBS Studio
  • Control your music
  • Mix the volume of different apps
  • Run commands
Novinky ve verzi 1.4.4-beta

před 6 dny
(Sestaveno přibližně před 13 hodinami)

  • Vyvíjené komunitou

    Tato aplikace je vyvíjena komunitou dobrovolníků a je uvolněna pod licencí GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
Instalovaná velikost~657.38 MiB
Stahovaná velikost231.92 MiB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Štítky:
streamingelgato stream decklinuxflatpak