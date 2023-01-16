Chess Clock

od Clara Hobbs
clarahobbs.com
Nainstalovat
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky

Time games of over-the-board chess

Chess Clock is a simple application to provide time control for over-the-board chess games. Intended for mobile use, players select the time control settings desired for their game, then the black player taps their clock to start white's timer. After each player's turn, they tap the clock to start their opponent's, until the game is finished or one of the clocks reaches zero.

Novinky ve verzi 0.5.0

před 3 měsíci
Instalovaná velikost~146 KB
Stahovaná velikost54 KB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno1 351
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Webové stránky projektuhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock
Nahlásit problémhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/chess-clock/-/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.clarahobbs.chessclock

Počet instalací v průběhu času

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub com.clarahobbs.chessclock

Spuštění

flatpak run com.clarahobbs.chessclock
Štítky:
chessclockgametimer