Quick, simple and private family budgeting app

Buckets is a private, personal and family budgeting app. All your data stays on your computer.

Buckets comes with an untimed, free trial for as long as you need to decide if it works for you. When you decide to purchase, a one-time payment buys a license for the current major version. The license may be used on any number of devices belonging to your immediate family members living in your home.

Novinky ve verzi 0.71.1

před 4 měsíci
(Sestaveno před 3 měsíci)
  • Proprietární

    Tato aplikace není vyvíjena otevřeně, takže jen její vývojáři ví jak funguje. Může být nezabezpečena způsobem, který je obtížné odhalit, a může se měnit bez dohledu.
