Classic point and click adventure game engine and editor

The Bladecoder Adventure Engine is a set of tools to create interactive graphic adventures (classical point and click games).

Instalovaná velikost~575 MB
Stahovaná velikost450 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno5 602
LicenceApache License 2.0
Webové stránky projektuhttps://github.com/bladecoder/bladecoder-adventure-engine
Nápovědahttps://github.com/bladecoder/bladecoder-adventure-engine
Přispět k překladuhttps://github.com/bladecoder/bladecoder-adventure-engine
Nahlásit problémhttps://github.com/bladecoder/bladecoder-adventure-engine
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.bladecoder.adventure-editor

flatpak install flathub com.bladecoder.adventure-editor

flatpak run com.bladecoder.adventure-editor
