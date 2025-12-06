Note: The application interface is currently available only in French. English and Arabic translations are planned and will be added in a future update.

Pixel Junior Prof is an application dedicated to teachers, designed to provide comprehensive management of their students' accounts. With this application, teachers can control and customize the content their students see on their accounts, provide them with tailored resources, and track their progress.

Key features:

Account management: Control and adjust what each student can see and access.

Access to educational resources: Find courses, activities and complementary documents to enrich learning.

Progress tracking: View your students' progress, identify their needs, and adjust content accordingly.

Pixel Junior Prof is the essential tool to support teachers in supervising and personalizing their students' learning experience.