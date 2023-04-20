Adobe Reader

Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.

NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.

Novinky ve verzi 9.5.5

přibližně před 10 roky
Instalovaná velikost~68 MB
Stahovaná velikost60 MB
Podporované architekturyx86_64
Nainstalováno30 090
Licencehttps://www.adobe.com/products/eulas/pdfs/Reader_Player_AIR_WWEULA-Combined-20080204_1313.pdf
Webové stránky projektuhttp://www.adobe.com/products/reader.html
Nápovědahttps://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/reader-linux.html
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Reader

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Reader

Spuštění

flatpak run com.adobe.Reader