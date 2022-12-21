Unit Bargain Hunter

od Merritt Codes
merritt.codes
NainstalovatPodpořit
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky

Easily compare items when shopping

Save money: Unit Bargain Hunter helps you figure out and keep track of the best value for products.

Is that family-sized pack really a better value?

If a brand-name item is $14.99 for 500g and the no-name item beside it is $13.99 for 20 oz, which is the better deal?

Unit Bargain Hunter makes it easy to compare any number of items to find exactly how they stack up against each other.

  • Compare unlimited items
  • Compare by weight, volume, or number of items
  • Saves your information between sessions
  • Available cross-platform: Linux, Windows, Web, Android
  • Open source

Novinky ve verzi 1.12.0

před 3 dny
Instalovaná velikost~28 MB
Stahovaná velikost11 MB
Podporované architekturyx86_64
Nainstalováno1 939
LicenceGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Webové stránky projektuhttps://merritt.codes/bargain/
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/codes.merritt.bargain

Počet instalací v průběhu času

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub codes.merritt.bargain

Spuštění

flatpak run codes.merritt.bargain
Štítky:
bargaincomparecomparisonhuntermoneypricesaveshoppingunit