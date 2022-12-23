Telyn

od Jane D. Fraser
Nainstalovat
  • Snímek obrazovky
  • Snímek obrazovky

Visual editor for parametric sewing patterns

Telyn is an application for creating and using parametric sewing patterns. It supports graphical editing, making the application approachable and easy to use, and supports the use of templates for improved productivity. Patterns made with Telyn can automatically adjust to respond to a user's individual measurements, enabling a better fit than is possible with standard sizes. Telyn has flexible support for printing, with the ability to print to any paper size.

Novinky ve verzi 1.0.6

před více než rokem
Instalovaná velikost~273 MB
Stahovaná velikost90 MB
Podporované architekturyx86_64
Nainstalováno914
LicenceMIT License
Webové stránky projektuhttps://luoja.co
Nápovědahttps://telyn.docs.luoja.co
Nahlásit problémhttps://gitlab.com/t2056/telyngtk/-/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/co.luoja.Telyn

Počet instalací v průběhu času

Ruční instalace

Před instalací se ujistěte, že postupujete podle průvodce nastavením

flatpak install flathub co.luoja.Telyn

Spuštění

flatpak run co.luoja.Telyn