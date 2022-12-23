ldbfx

Visual database management tool

ldbfx is a set of database management tools that can create multiple connections to facilitate the management of different types of databases such as mysql, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLite, SQL server, MariaDB and mongodb.

Instalovaná velikost~9 MB
Stahovaná velikost3 MB
Podporované architekturyaarch64, x86_64
Nainstalováno2 234
LicenceApache License 2.0
Webové stránky projektuhttps://github.com/databasefx/ldbfx
Nahlásit problémhttps://github.com/databasefx/ldbfx/issues
Manifest aplikacehttps://github.com/flathub/cn.navclub.ldbfx

flatpak install flathub cn.navclub.ldbfx

Spuštění

flatpak run cn.navclub.ldbfx